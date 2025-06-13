ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) is Birch Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Birch Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. ResMed makes up 4.3% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $8,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,173,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,156,089,000 after purchasing an additional 160,590 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,944,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $899,860,000 after buying an additional 85,270 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,325,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $531,706,000 after buying an additional 566,046 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in ResMed by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,702,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,365,000 after buying an additional 290,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 957,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,861,000 after purchasing an additional 32,973 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $1,680,688.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,580,799.20. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.74, for a total transaction of $439,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,088,923.32. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,132 shares of company stock valued at $7,075,837 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. KeyCorp set a $274.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ResMed from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ResMed from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.33.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $251.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.84. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.42 and a 1 year high of $263.05. The company has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.33.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 23.79%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

