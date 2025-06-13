NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases 557 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,736,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,373,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,534 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $802,036,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 89,825.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 815,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,291,000 after acquiring an additional 814,713 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,085,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,485,527,000 after acquiring an additional 810,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,551,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,138,074,000 after buying an additional 487,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of REGN stock opened at $521.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.31. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $476.49 and a twelve month high of $1,211.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $563.74 and a 200 day moving average of $651.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by ($0.61). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $633.00 to $560.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $958.00 to $755.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $547.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $836.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.