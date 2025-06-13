RMR Wealth Builders Increases Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in 3M were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 209,848 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,214,000 after purchasing an additional 25,895 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 93,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 38,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $1,151,202.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,654,663.64. The trade was a 19.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total transaction of $1,179,493.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at $913,045.54. The trade was a 56.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Stock Down 1.8%

MMM stock opened at $144.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. 3M has a twelve month low of $98.26 and a twelve month high of $156.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.71. The stock has a market cap of $77.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.03.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. 3M had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 100.77%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

