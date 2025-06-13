Tobam Trims Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Tobam lessened its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,557 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for approximately 1.4% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Tobam’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $610,895,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,132,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,117,845,000 after buying an additional 6,537,494 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,844,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,813,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $430,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,210,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,458,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Dbs Bank raised Edwards Lifesciences to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $663,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,450.86. This trade represents a 16.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $797,287.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,526.69. This represents a 27.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,948 shares of company stock worth $3,122,845 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $75.86 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $95.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

