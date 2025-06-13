Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Has $152,000 Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. reduced its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,596,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,552,961,000 after purchasing an additional 353,010 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,894,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,683,000 after purchasing an additional 483,722 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,931,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,051,000 after purchasing an additional 690,218 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,413,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,276,000 after purchasing an additional 336,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,107,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,909,000 after acquiring an additional 417,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on DD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.92.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 1.4%

DD stock opened at $68.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $90.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.58.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently -863.16%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

