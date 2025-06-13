Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Sells 5,831 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,831 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 5.5% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $40,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2%

IWD opened at $191.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.99. The company has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $163.19 and a 52 week high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.