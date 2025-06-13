Donald L. Hagan LLC Acquires New Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,488 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in NIKE by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, EnRich Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra Research raised shares of NIKE to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Williams Trading lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,726.18. The trade was a 36.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE opened at $62.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $98.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

