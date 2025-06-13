Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Lowers Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 377.3% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Macquarie cut their price target on Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.80.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $17,099,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,772,810. The trade was a 63.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $889,868.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,041.50. The trade was a 17.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,448 shares of company stock worth $50,133,659. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $371.11 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.70 and a 1 year high of $375.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $348.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.17.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

