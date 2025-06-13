F&V Capital Management LLC Buys 270 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,879,434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478,188 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,500,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,300,993,000 after purchasing an additional 756,990 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,116,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,593,354,000 after purchasing an additional 27,115 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,425,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,239,886,000 after purchasing an additional 52,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,614,000 after purchasing an additional 568,120 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $533.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $490.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $502.64. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $540.81. The company has a market capitalization of $334.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

