Defined Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crux Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on LYG. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. HSBC raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.42. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The company has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

(Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.