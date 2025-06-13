Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 541 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in PTC were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 3.9% during the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of PTC by 16.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in PTC by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 10,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in PTC by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PTC alerts:

Insider Transactions at PTC

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $318,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,836,960. This trade represents a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total transaction of $96,739.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,650.12. This trade represents a 7.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $171.02 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $133.38 and a one year high of $203.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.78, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.26.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $636.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.64 million. PTC had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 16.95%. PTC’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PTC shares. Barclays dropped their target price on PTC from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PTC from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PTC

About PTC

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.