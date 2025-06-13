Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 874,973 Shares of Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. decreased its position in Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) by 83.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874,973 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.49% of Gambling.com Group worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GAMB. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 22,471 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 503,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after acquiring an additional 56,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GAMB stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.45. Gambling.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Gambling.com Group ( NASDAQ:GAMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.27. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $40.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.07 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Gambling.com Group Limited will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gambling.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Gambling.com Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

