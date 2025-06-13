Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC Sells 48 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT stock opened at $633.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $570.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $594.96. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $451.00 and a fifty-two week high of $648.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.