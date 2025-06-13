Troy Wichterman Sells 1,042 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) CFO Troy Wichterman sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $24,695.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,424,434.50. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Troy Wichterman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 28th, Troy Wichterman sold 583 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $13,094.18.

On Wednesday, April 9th, Troy Wichterman sold 932 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $18,742.52.

On Tuesday, April 1st, Troy Wichterman sold 25,687 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $582,067.42.

BioLife Solutions Trading Down 1.9%

BLFS opened at $23.30 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.22 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 38.98% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,551,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,106,000 after purchasing an additional 311,585 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,594,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,386,000 after acquiring an additional 16,274 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $30,789,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,145,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,733,000 after purchasing an additional 377,111 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 13.7% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 947,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,631,000 after purchasing an additional 113,937 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLFS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

