Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC Acquires 62,119 Shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP)

Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) by 78.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 141,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,119 shares during the period. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF comprises 4.8% of Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF were worth $7,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Aegis Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000.

Get Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DFGP opened at $54.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.34 and its 200 day moving average is $53.31. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $55.46.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $0.0358 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This is a boost from Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

(Free Report)

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.