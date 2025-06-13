Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $538,000 Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 14,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 17,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 36,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR opened at $126.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $134.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.47. The firm has a market cap of $71.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

