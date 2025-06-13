Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Sells 126 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 86.2% during the first quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 1.9%

Dell Technologies stock opened at $113.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.73. The stock has a market cap of $79.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $161.52.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.91% and a net margin of 4.36%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 8,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.12, for a total transaction of $995,354.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 877,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,121,926.68. This trade represents a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 70,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total value of $7,635,355.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 79,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,764.96. This trade represents a 46.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 851,905 shares of company stock valued at $97,155,665. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DELL has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

