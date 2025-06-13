L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Insider Raphael Lamm Acquires 6,887 Shares

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF – Get Free Report) insider Raphael Lamm purchased 6,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.80 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,249.17 ($12,581.15).

Raphael Lamm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 6th, Raphael Lamm acquired 4,591 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.80 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of A$12,836.44 ($8,389.83).

On Wednesday, June 4th, Raphael Lamm acquired 9,548 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.78 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,524.34 ($17,336.17).

On Thursday, May 29th, Raphael Lamm purchased 4,774 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.77 ($1.81) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,238.30 ($8,652.48).

On Friday, May 23rd, Raphael Lamm bought 57,290 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.74 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of A$157,203.76 ($102,747.56).

On Tuesday, May 27th, Raphael Lamm bought 4,774 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.76 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of A$13,181.01 ($8,615.04).

On Monday, March 31st, Raphael Lamm acquired 31,987 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.83 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of A$90,651.16 ($59,249.12).

On Friday, March 28th, Raphael Lamm bought 3,342 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.87 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of A$9,581.51 ($6,262.43).

On Tuesday, March 25th, Raphael Lamm purchased 23,478 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.76 ($1.81) per share, for a total transaction of A$64,893.19 ($42,413.85).

L1 Long Short Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.09.

About L1 Long Short Fund

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

