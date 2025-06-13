CCM Investment Advisers LLC Has $10.54 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,190 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,320 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $10,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,157 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in General Motors by 246.0% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 10,766 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in General Motors by 7.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 55,005 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in General Motors by 26.6% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in General Motors by 19.8% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 18,584 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on GM. BNP Paribas upgraded General Motors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Cowen began coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $36.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.35.

General Motors Trading Down 1.2%

GM opened at $49.28 on Friday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $38.96 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. General Motors had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $44.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.65%.

General Motors announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to buy up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

