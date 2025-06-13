AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Defined Wealth Management LLC

Defined Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. EnRich Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 179,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 119,141 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $12,359,426.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,183,398.72. This trade represents a 52.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of ABBV opened at $192.27 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.52 and a 12-month high of $218.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

