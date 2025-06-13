The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock Holdings Lowered by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate stock opened at $200.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $156.66 and a 1 year high of $213.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.08.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 7.28%. Allstate’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALL. William Blair began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Allstate from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Allstate from $183.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.20.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

