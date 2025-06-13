Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Earns “Buy” Rating from D. Boral Capital

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by D. Boral Capital in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Biomea Fusion from $11.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Biomea Fusion from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Shares of BMEA opened at $2.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of -0.23. Biomea Fusion has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $13.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.20.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biomea Fusion will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMEA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP boosted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 133,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Biomea Fusion by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Biomea Fusion by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

