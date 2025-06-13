Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Chairman Kevin R. Hoben Sells 972 Shares

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) Chairman Kevin R. Hoben sold 972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $30,666.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 898,533 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,716.15. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of OFLX stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. Omega Flex, Inc. has a one year low of $28.12 and a one year high of $59.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.39. The stock has a market cap of $320.69 million, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.36.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.33 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 22.68%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. Omega Flex’s payout ratio is 79.07%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Omega Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OFLX. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Flex by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Omega Flex by 4,271.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 95.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Flex in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. 36.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; containment pining; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

