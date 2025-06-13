LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR) Insider Sells $65,836.32 in Stock

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) insider Jon Bekefy sold 8,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $65,836.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,222.04. This trade represents a 6.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
LiveWire Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:LVWR opened at $6.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average is $3.23. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.73. LiveWire Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $9.04.
LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.74 million for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative net margin of 352.66% and a negative return on equity of 58.65%.
About LiveWire Group
LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.
