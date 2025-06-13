Insider Buying: Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR) Senior Officer Buys 1,665 Shares of Stock

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Pit Kim Chiu acquired 1,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$30.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,950.00.

Pit Kim Chiu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 11th, Pit Kim Chiu purchased 1,000 shares of Strathcona Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$24.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,000.00.

TSE:SCR opened at C$32.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.96. Strathcona Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$22.75 and a 52 week high of C$33.93. The company has a quick ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$27.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Strathcona Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Strathcona Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 57.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on SCR. Scotiabank raised shares of Strathcona Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Strathcona Resources from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Strathcona Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$35.29.

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

