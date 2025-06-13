Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (TSE:AD) Senior Officer Jordan Lee Primeau Sells 2,276 Shares of Stock

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (TSE:AD – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jordan Lee Primeau sold 2,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.79, for a total value of C$42,763.08.
Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Stock Performance
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Desjardins upgraded Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd.
