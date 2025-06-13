Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) VP Scott J. Kinney Sells 1,024 Shares

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) VP Scott J. Kinney sold 1,024 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $38,727.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,497.30. This trade represents a 8.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Avista Stock Performance

NYSE:AVA opened at $37.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.68 and its 200 day moving average is $38.49. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.45 and a fifty-two week high of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.30 million. Avista had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Avista Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Avista

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in Avista by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Avista by 8,222.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 502,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,034,000 after purchasing an additional 496,318 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Avista by 26.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 283,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 58,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Avista by 69.9% during the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 47,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 19,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

