iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kelly Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,064,000. Balanced Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 47,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $402,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Rockingstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 10,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $47.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.62. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $47.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.67.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.