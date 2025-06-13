NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires 14,632 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,632 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Trust lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 54,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in PayPal by 22.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 193,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after buying an additional 35,617 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 21.4% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in PayPal by 773.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after buying an additional 61,797 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $277,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,248. This represents a 21.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $304,824.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,894.92. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,796 shares of company stock worth $863,028 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Arete Research set a $81.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

PayPal Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $74.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

