Rockland Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 13,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 23,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $90.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.97. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $76.92 and a one year high of $99.58. The company has a market cap of $96.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

