Schoolcraft Capital LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,809,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,308,000 after acquiring an additional 16,414,518 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,596.9% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 15,718,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $730,113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,483,542 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,088,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,716,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672,276 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $268,180,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,295,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,078 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $49.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.35.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

