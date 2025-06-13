RMR Wealth Builders Acquires 1,346 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,049,000. MontVue Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 466,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,208,000 after purchasing an additional 44,163 shares during the period. Finally, Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $163.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $156.58 and a one year high of $180.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.95.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 66.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. This represents a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PG. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.86.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

