First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 116,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,219,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 123,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Hickory Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,065,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,091,000 after buying an additional 70,422 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $61.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.88. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.2544 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

