Paragon Capital Management Ltd Takes $289,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,261 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 27,914 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in CVS Health by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 644,326 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,924,000 after purchasing an additional 128,231 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1,366.8% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 80,672 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 75,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.9%

CVS opened at $66.34 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $72.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.63. CVS Health had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $94.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 63.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays set a $79.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on CVS Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Guy P. Sansone purchased 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,845.90. This represents a 15.04% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

