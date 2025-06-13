Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.64 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $106.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.78. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $107.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.