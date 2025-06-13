Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.04 Million Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3,260.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

VDC stock opened at $221.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.30 and a 200-day moving average of $217.57. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.35 and a fifty-two week high of $226.64.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.