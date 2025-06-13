West Oak Capital LLC Decreases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

West Oak Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $789,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $48,348,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 6,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 6,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 20,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of XOM stock opened at $109.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $472.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.82. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.