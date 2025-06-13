Net Worth Advisory Group Invests $303,000 in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,560,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $804,952,000 after buying an additional 1,186,555 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 31,011.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 989,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,027,000 after buying an additional 986,782 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $106,904,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $104,466,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 882.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 437,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,186,000 after buying an additional 392,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.22, for a total value of $251,214.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,070 shares in the company, valued at $251,685.40. This trade represents a 49.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maura A. Markus sold 3,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.08, for a total transaction of $864,392.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,509,227.36. The trade was a 10.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,116 shares of company stock worth $4,352,298 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BR opened at $239.76 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.68 and a fifty-two week high of $247.01. The company has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.40%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 52.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BR has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.83.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

