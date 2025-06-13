Zhang Financial LLC Sells 46 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Zhang Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Prospect Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avant Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MELI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,640.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group set a $3,000.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,632.50.

Shares of MELI opened at $2,368.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.83, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,330.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,072.57. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,550.00 and a twelve month high of $2,635.88.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.92. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

