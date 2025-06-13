Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 13,924 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 15,900 shares.The stock last traded at $61.45 and had previously closed at $61.41.

Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.7%

The company has a market cap of $610.24 million, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.16 and a 200 day moving average of $59.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUSE. Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000.

About Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF

The Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (VUSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core U.S. Stock index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on a multi-factor model that considers corporate governance, quality, and momentum. VUSE was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by Vident.

