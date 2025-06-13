Castings (LON:CGS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Castings (LON:CGS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 9.60 ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Castings had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 12.83%.

Castings Price Performance

Shares of LON CGS opened at GBX 283 ($3.85) on Friday. Castings has a 1 year low of GBX 224 ($3.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 400 ($5.45). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 259.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 262.69. The company has a market cap of £124.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Castings alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Castings from GBX 340 ($4.63) to GBX 325 ($4.42) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Castings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron, spheroidal graphite iron, austempered ductile iron, SiMo, and Ni-resist castings. It also provides fertilising solution annealing, pearlitic quench and temper, temper softening, and austempering heat treatment services; automotive standard e-coat and powder coating, galvanising, plating, gas based surface treatment, and plastic and metal spray coating services; and assembly and insulation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Castings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.