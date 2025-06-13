Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD) Announces Earnings Results

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 0.22 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Baronsmead Second Venture Trust had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 1.95%.

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Stock Performance

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust stock opened at GBX 51.50 ($0.70) on Friday. Baronsmead Second Venture Trust has a one year low of GBX 42.50 ($0.58) and a one year high of GBX 58.50 ($0.80). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 49.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 51.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £201.71 million, a PE ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 0.24.

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Baronsmead Second Venture Trust’s previous dividend of $1.75. Baronsmead Second Venture Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 345.90%.

About Baronsmead Second Venture Trust

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust plc is a venture capital trust managed by ISIS Equity Partners LLP. It invests in a portfolio of unquoted companies in the United Kingdom. The trust primarily invests in the media, business services, consumer, information technology support services, technology-enabled companies, and healthcare sectors.

