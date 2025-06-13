REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Stock Price Up 6.1% – What’s Next?

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.39 and last traded at $10.40. Approximately 161,895 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 921,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $24.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.

REGENXBIO Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $511.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.95.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $89.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.35 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 70.65% and a negative net margin of 283.19%. On average, analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at REGENXBIO

In related news, Director Kenneth T. Mills sold 20,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $162,961.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 475,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,064.73. This represents a 4.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REGENXBIO

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in REGENXBIO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 414,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 249,156 shares in the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,898,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 2,247.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 620,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after buying an additional 594,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 86.4% in the first quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 350,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 162,423 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

