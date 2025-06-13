Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock Price Up 5.4% – Here’s Why

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.95. Approximately 314,060 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,822,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLYW. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Flywire from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Stephens downgraded shares of Flywire from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James downgraded Flywire from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Flywire in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.15.

Flywire Trading Down 0.8%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 71.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.18 million. Flywire had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 4.23%. Flywire’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 5,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $54,878.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,779.60. This trade represents a 19.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLYW. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Flywire in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 23,876.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

