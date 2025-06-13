VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,786,385 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 1,696,134 shares.The stock last traded at $24.83 and had previously closed at $24.76.

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.89.

Institutional Trading of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,555,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,047,000 after purchasing an additional 889,300 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $10,159,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1,919.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 246,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after buying an additional 234,345 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $694,000. Finally, ALM First Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC now owns 527,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,592,000 after purchasing an additional 29,330 shares during the last quarter.

About VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

