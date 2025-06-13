Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $156.56, but opened at $153.12. Tenet Healthcare shares last traded at $160.57, with a volume of 814,829 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.24.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.52.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 5,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $742,648.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,984.50. The trade was a 18.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 9,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $1,624,476.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,121 shares of company stock worth $8,846,305 in the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,550,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 4.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 276,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,252,000 after acquiring an additional 12,914 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 19.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 154,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,814,000 after acquiring an additional 25,323 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $821,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $2,652,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

