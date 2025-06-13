Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.83, but opened at $59.89. Etsy shares last traded at $61.27, with a volume of 1,080,199 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETSY. Bank of America cut their target price on Etsy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Arete cut shares of Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.73 and its 200-day moving average is $51.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.80.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $651.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 151,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $8,748,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,218,423.12. This trade represents a 58.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total value of $88,155.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,178.94. The trade was a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,418 shares of company stock valued at $11,234,192. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,309,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $651,056,000 after purchasing an additional 56,772 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,421,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $286,751,000 after buying an additional 235,550 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Etsy by 423.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,658,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,890,000 after buying an additional 3,768,787 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,527,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,583,000 after acquiring an additional 522,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 112.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,803,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $132,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

