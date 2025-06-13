United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA) Short Interest Update

United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the May 15th total of 23,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Gasoline Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in United States Gasoline Fund by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Gasoline Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $503,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in United States Gasoline Fund by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in United States Gasoline Fund by 2.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

United States Gasoline Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:UGA opened at $62.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.36. United States Gasoline Fund has a one year low of $52.80 and a one year high of $70.72.

About United States Gasoline Fund

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

