Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 71.1% from the May 15th total of 39,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3%

FLMI stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.03 and a 200-day moving average of $24.40. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $25.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLMI. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 12,284 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $100,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 134.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 33,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 19,089 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $297,000.

About Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF

The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

