Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.71, but opened at $12.09. Mesoblast shares last traded at $11.97, with a volume of 79,906 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Mesoblast to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MESO

Mesoblast Stock Up 2.4%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesoblast

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.01.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mesoblast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,209,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mesoblast by 104.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mesoblast during the first quarter worth $148,000. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Mesoblast in the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Mesoblast by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.